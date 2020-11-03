5 dead, 3 injured following fire at LNG terminal in south China

Five people died, three sustained injuries and one went missing after a fire broke out in a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, local authorities said Tuesday.

The accident took place around Monday noon in the LNG terminal of Tieshan Port, operated by a company under China Oil &Gas Piping Network Corporation (PipeChina), according to the local publicity bureau.

The fire has been extinguished while rescue operations are underway. An investigation is going on to ascertain the cause of the accident.