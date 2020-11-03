Abbas, Macron express rejection of violence, extremism

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron denounced on Monday all kinds of violence, extremism, and terrorism in the world, the Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Abbas told Macron on the telephone that everyone must respect religions and religious symbols, the report said.

Macron said he respects Islam and the Islamic world and didn't mean to offend them, adding that he differentiates between terrorism and extremism, and Islam and the Islamic world, it said.

Meanwhile, Macron told Abbas that France's position is stable towards achieving peace in the Middle East based on the two-state solution under international law, the report said.