Chinese mainland reports 5 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland Monday, all in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

A total of 61 new asymptomatic cases, including 48 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

It said that 44 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Monday.

Two new suspected COVID-19 cases, all imported, were reported in Inner Mongolia. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added. Enditem