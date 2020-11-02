Chinese mainland reports 3 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported on the Chinese mainland Sunday, all in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said Monday.

A total of 30 new asymptomatic cases, including 24 arriving from outside the mainland, were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

On Sunday, 20 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland. One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission added.

It said that 21 confirmed cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported Sunday.

Of the new imported cases, six were reported in Shanghai, five in Guangdong, three each in Shanxi and Gansu, two in Sichuan, and one each in Tianjin and Jiangsu, the commission said.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 3,401 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 3,100 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 301 remained hospitalized. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 86,021. Of them, 363 patients were still being treated, including 12 in severe condition.

Altogether 81,024 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 14,489 close contacts were still under medical observation after 683 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.