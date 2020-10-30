Chinese mainland reports 24 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 24 new imported COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,332, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Of the new imported cases, 13 were reported in Shanghai, four in Fujian, two each in Tianjin, Guangdong and Sichuan, and one in Yunnan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,044 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 288 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.