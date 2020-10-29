LINE

Chinese mainland reports 24 new imported COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland reported 24 new imported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,308, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Inner Mongolia, six in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in both Tianjin and Jiangsu, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Shaanxi, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,022 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 286 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

