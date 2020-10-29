LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

7 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

1
2020-10-29 10:24:56Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The National Health Commission said Thursday that seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 338 patients still being treated, including seven in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,943 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Wednesday, the commission added.

As of Wednesday, a total of 85,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.