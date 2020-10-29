7 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission said Thursday that seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 338 patients still being treated, including seven in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 80,943 patients had been discharged from hospitals after recovery by Wednesday, the commission added.

As of Wednesday, a total of 85,915 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.