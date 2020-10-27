LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese mainland reports 16 new imported COVID-19 cases

1
2020-10-27 09:50:22Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland reported 16 new imported COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,264, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

Of the new imported cases, three each were reported in Shanghai and Shaanxi, two each in Hebei and Sichuan, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Heilongjiang, Fujian, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 3,009 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 255 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.