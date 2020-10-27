Iraq reports 3,691 new COVID-19 cases, 455,398 in total

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Monday 3,691 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 455,398.

The ministry also reported 48 new deaths and 3,244 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,671 and the total recoveries to 384,593.

A total of 2,775,402 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 19,037 done during the day, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Sayf al-Badr, spokesman of the ministry said in an interview with the official Iraqiya television that "despite the high recovery rate in the country and that the death rate is among the lowest in the world, the pandemic still poses a major threat not only in Iraq but also in the region and the world."

"The best weapon we have is to take protective measures, and we ask everyone to maintain social distancing, wear masks, and comply with health instructions," the channel quoted al-Badr as saying.

Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.