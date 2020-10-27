LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Turkey confirms 2,198 new COVID-19 patients, 363,999 in total

1
2020-10-27 09:02:11Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

Turkey reported 2,198 new COVID-19 patients on Monday, increasing the total diagnosed patients to 363,999.

Meanwhile, 75 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,874, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Turkish health professionals conducted 132,913 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 13,350,801.

In addition, 1,618 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 316,008 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 5.0 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,780.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19. Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China's experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.