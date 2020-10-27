LINE

Ukraine to start clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine: health minister

2020-10-27
Ukraine may develop its COVID-19 vaccine in a year and is preparing to start clinical trials of the vaccine, Ukrainian Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said on Monday.

"We need to go a long way to turn a vaccine candidate into a vaccine. To do this, we need to go through three phases of clinical trials. Now we are selecting the production line in Ukraine where we can do it. If it all goes according to our expectations ... then in about a year we can get the original Ukrainian COVID-19 vaccine," Ukrinform quoted Stepanov as saying.

According to Stepanov, Ukrainian and American companies, as well as scientists from the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, are taking part in the development of the vaccine.

A total of 348,924 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 6,464 deaths have been reported in Ukraine as of Monday, while 142,537 patients have recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

