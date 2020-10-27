LINE

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000

Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 count jumped to 8,152 on Monday after 280 new cases were detected during the day, Health Ministry statistics showed.

Out of the total infected, 3,933 patients had recovered and been discharged from the hospital while 16 deaths had been recorded so far.

Sri Lanka has in recent weeks seen a surge in COVID-19 patients from two clusters detected in Minuwangoda in the outskirts of capital Colombo and a fish market in Peliyagoda of Colombo.

The Minuwangoda cluster has detected over 2,000 cases since an apparel factory worker and her daughter tested positive for the virus on Oct. 4. Since then thousands of PCR tests have been conducted in the Gampaha district where Minuwangoda is located and the district remains under a curfew.

Police have imposed a curfew in parts of Colombo north including the business and trading hubs of Pettah and Fort to prevent a further spread of the virus.

Schools across the country remain shut while people have been instructed to leave homes only when necessary.

