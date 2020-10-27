China to sanction U.S. firms over arms sale

China will impose sanctions on United States companies participating in a recent arms sale to Taiwan as well as U.S. individuals and entities that have played a negative role during the process, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday.

The companies include Lockheed Martin, Boeing Defense and Raytheon, he said.

"In order to safeguard our national interests, China decided to take necessary measures," Zhao told reporters at a news briefing in Beijing.

Last week, the U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, including sensors, missiles and artillery valued at $1.8 billion.

"As China has said many times, the U.S. seriously violated the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques and seriously undermined China's sovereignty and security interests by selling arms to Taiwan," Zhao said.

China firmly opposes and strongly condemns it, he added, urging the U.S. to stop arms sales and to end its military ties with Taiwan.

In another development, Zhao announced on Monday that China would take countermeasures against six U.S. media organizations after Washington listed six Chinese media outlets as "foreign missions".

China demands that the China-based branches of the American Broadcasting Corporation, The Los Angeles Times, Minnesota Public Radio, the Bureau of National Affairs, Newsweek and Feature Story News submit in writing information about their staff, finances, operations and real estate in China within seven calendar days from Monday, Zhao said in a statement.

He said China is compelled to take such necessary and reciprocal countermeasures, which are legitimate and justified self-defense, in response to the unreasonable U.S. oppression against Chinese media organizations in the U.S..

China urges the U.S. to immediately correct its mistake and cease its political oppression and arbitrary restrictions on Chinese media outlets, he said, adding that if the U.S. continues to take the wrong path, China will definitely take further countermeasures.