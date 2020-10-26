LINE

Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported COVID-19 cases

2020-10-26 Xinhua
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

The Chinese mainland reported 20 new imported COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number of imported cases to 3,248, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Of the new imported cases, 11 were reported in Shanghai, two each in Inner Mongolia and Shaanxi, and one each in Hebei, Shanxi, Fujian, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said in its daily report.

Among all the imported cases, 2,993 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery while 255 remained hospitalized, the commission said.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.

