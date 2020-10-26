Sri Lanka's total COVID-19 cases rise to 7,872

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka rose to 7,872 on Sunday after 351 new patients were detected during the day, mainly from a new cluster detected from a fish market in Peliyagoda in capital Colombo earlier last week, Health Ministry statistics showed.

According to the government information department, the Peliyagoda fish market cluster has emerged as a new large cluster in the island country leading to several parts of capital Colombo coming under a curfew in recent days to prevent a further spread of the infection.

Earlier Sunday, the police announced that a curfew which was already imposed on some parts of Colombo's north would be extended to Borella, Pettah, and Fort, which is the main business and trading hub of the capital. All businesses and key departments in the curfew area would be closed until further notice and people were informed not to leave their homes.

Government officials said that several new patients had been detected from the curfew areas in recent days, after being linked to the fish market cluster.

The fish market cluster was linked to another cluster in Minuwangoda in the outskirts of Colombo, which was detected on Oct. 4.

Over 40,000 people have been put into quarantine centers within the past two weeks.

Schools islandwide remain shut while the country has made it a law to wear face masks and abide by all health guidelines. Those defying the rules will be fined 54 U.S. dollars and may even face a six-month prison term.

Sri Lanka has recorded 15 COVID-19 deaths.