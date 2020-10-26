Chile's COVID-19 cases decline 12 pct, top 502,000

Cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection in Chile declined 12 percent in the past two weeks, with the total caseload since the start of the outbreak here reaching 502,063, the Ministry of Health said on Sunday.

Cases have decreased in 12 regions, but are on the rise in others, including La Araucania, Los Rios, Nuble and Tarapaca.

In the past 24 hours, tests detected 1,540 new cases of infection, for a positivity rate of 4.3 percent.

Regarding the death toll, 52 more patients died in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 13,944.

Some 478,252 people have recovered from the disease nationwide.