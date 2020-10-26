Singapore reports five new COVID-19 cases

Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) reported five new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the country's total tally to 57,970.

Of the new cases, two reside in dormitories and there are none community case. In addition, there are three imported cases, who had all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Amongst the new cases, four are asymptomatic, and were detected from our proactive screening and surveillance, while one was symptomatic.

On Sunday, 14 more cases of COVID-19 infection were discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,858 cases have fully recovered from the infection, the ministry said.

Singapore currently has 51 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, and none of them is in the intensive care unit. Furthermore, 33 infected people are being isolated and cared for at community facilities. They have mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive for COVID-19.

Altogether 28 people have passed away from complications due to COVID-19 infection.