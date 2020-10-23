LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Economy

Chinese banks report forex settlement surplus in September

1
2020-10-23 16:14:24Xinhua Editor : Zhang Mingxin ECNS App Download

China's commercial banks saw a net forex settlement surplus of 26.9 billion yuan (about 4 billion U.S. dollars) in September, the country's forex regulator said on Friday.

Forex purchases by banks stood at over 1.23 trillion yuan last month, while sales came in at almost 1.21 trillion yuan, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) showed.

In the first nine months, forex purchases by banks totaled just under 10.25 trillion yuan, while sales topped 9.71 trillion yuan, with a net forex settlement surplus of 535.7 billion yuan.

The country's forex market was generally stable in the first three quarters with balanced supply and demand, said Wang Chunying, deputy director and spokesperson of SAFE, noting that the effective containment of COVID-19 and economic recovery had offered strong support for market stability.

China is forming a new development pattern known as "dual circulation," which takes the domestic market as the mainstay while allowing domestic and foreign markets to boost each other, and the new pattern will boost high-level opening-up and further improve the quality of two-way cross-border investment, Wang said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.