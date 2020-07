China's Liaoning Province reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

The 12 confirmed patients were in the city of Dalian and one case was in the city of Tieling, according to the commission.

Fourteen new asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 were reported in Dalian.

As of the end of July 25, the province had reported a total of 189 confirmed cases. There are 39 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation.