Beijing reports 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported 14 new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases Saturday, the municipal health commission said Sunday.

One new suspected case was registered on Saturday, the commission said in a daily report.

From June 11 to 27, Beijing reported 311 confirmed locally transmitted cases, all of whom were receiving treatment. Meanwhile, there are 26 asymptomatic cases still under medical observation, the commission said.

The new cluster infections emerged after the city observed 57 days without reports of locally transmitted cases.