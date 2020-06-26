Chinese mainland reports 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Residents wait in line to receive test at a nucleic acid testing site in Shoupakou South Street of Xicheng district, Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

Chinese health authority said Friday it received reports of 13 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Thursday, including 11 domestically transmitted and two imported ones.

All the 11 domestically transmitted cases were reported in Beijing, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Both of the new imported cases were reported in Shanghai, the commission said. The total number of imported cases reached 1,895.

Among all the imported cases, 1,811 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 84 remained hospitalized with one in severe condition, the commission said.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Thursday, according to the commission. No deaths had been reported from the imported cases.