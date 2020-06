The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed a sweeping policing reform legislation largely along party lines, in the wake of a national outcry against police brutality and racism.

The bill was passed in a vote of 236-181, with three Republicans crossing party lines to vote on the Democratic side.

It came one day after Senate Democrats blocked a competing Republican version on a key procedural vote and is not expected to be taken up in the Republican-controlled Senate.