5 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

2020-06-25 13:22:26Xinhua
Five COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday, the National Health Commission said Thursday.

There were 382 patients still being treated, including 15 cases in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,433 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 83,449 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 had died of the disease. 

