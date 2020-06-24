Southwest China's panda base welcomes newborn cub

China Conservation and Research Center in Southwest China's Sichuan province welcomes the birth of the first giant panda at the center this year on Jube 23. (Photo/China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

A female panda cub weighing 188.3 grams was born Tuesday in a protection base in Southwest China's Sichuan province, according to local authorities.

Giant panda Xin Xin gave birth to this cub at the Shenshuping base of China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda. It is the first giant panda born at the center this year.

Giant panda Xin Xin and her cub. (Photo/China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda)

In March this year, Xin Xin mated naturally, and lately, she showed signs of labor, said Chen Anfa, a panda keeper at the center.

Xin Xin was born in 2013, and this is her second cub.

The center currently has more than 300 giant pandas, making it the biggest and most comprehensive center of its kind in the world.