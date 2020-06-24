Chinese envoy announces China's financial, in-kind contribution to UNRWA

Zhang Jun, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Tuesday announced China's financial and in-kind contribution to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Zhang announced that China will make contribution of 1 million U.S. dollars to UNRWA this year, provide anti-pandemic medical supplies to the health institutions of UNRWA, and through UNRWA, provide needed PPEs to Palestinian refugees in Palestine, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria.

"China commends UNRWA for its dedicated and vital service of assisting Palestinian refugees over the years. In the past several months, China has given a large amount of medical assistance to Palestinian people, shared experience on COVID-19 control and treatment with them, and sent a medical team to Palestine to help with the fight against COVID-19 on the front-lines," Zhang said at the Extraordinary Virtual Ministerial Pledging Conference for UNRWA.

Zhang emphasized that China firmly supports the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore legitimate national rights, resolutely opposes illegal annexation of the occupied Palestinian territory, and calls on all parties concerned to uphold the international law and relevant UN resolutions, and adhere to the "two-state solution." China will work closely with all parties in the pursuit of comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi, Minister for International Development Cooperation of Sweden Peter Eriksson, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Commissioner-General of UNRWA Philippe Lazzarini and representatives of around 50 countries participated in the meeting.