3 killed as downpours hit China's Guizhou

2020-06-23

Three people were killed and more than 10,000 others evacuated as downpours hit southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Rain-induced floods have hit the counties of Tongzi and Yanhe. Flash floods in the mountains of Tongzi crushed houses and killed the three people, according to the county government. Authorities have allocated 2 million yuan (about 282,600 U.S. dollars) in relief funds to the county, in addition to tents and clothing.

Heavy rainfall battered 34 counties, cities and districts in Guizhou from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday, according to the provincial meteorological bureau. Authorities have issued alerts in 86.4 percent of the province's territory.

The rain is forecast to continue. 

