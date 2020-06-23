Djokovic takes COVID-19 test

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his match against Croatia's Borna Coric on June 20, 2020. (Photo/Xinhua)

World No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic has been tested for COVID-19 after arriving in Belgrade on Monday.

Local media said the result will be known on Tuesday and the Serbian tennis great will address the public.

While the ATP remains suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Djokovic set up the Adria Tour tennis tournament to promote the sport and raise funds for those in need. The seats were packed with no physical distancing, while players played basketball and interacted with fans and children last week.

The final match of the tournament was canceled abruptly on Sunday evening after Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Late on Sunday night, tennis players who participated in the Adria Tour were tested in Zadar.

Croatian player Borna Coric, who had faced Dimitrov over the weekend, revealed on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and urged everyone who had been in contact with him in recent days to get tested.