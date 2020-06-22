China's Wuhan begins using China-Europe trains to transport int'l parcels

Authorities have begun using China-Europe trains to transport international parcels between Europe and Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

A freight train carrying goods such as domestic appliances, automobile parts and ornaments departed Wuhan over the weekend. The train was loaded with 10,710 parcels weighing 2.75 tonnes.

According to China Railway Wuhan Group Co., Ltd., the shipment will take 13 days to reach Malaszewicze, Poland, before being dispatched to Britain, France and Germany.

After the coronavirus outbreak, all international flights were suspended in Hubei, hampering the transportation of international goods.

With cheaper transportation costs, China-Europe freight trains are less likely to be affected by weather conditions and can transport more varieties of goods, allowing smooth exports of commodities such as electronic and cosmetic products.

Authorities plan to launch regular China-Europe freight trains to facilitate cross-border e-commerce businesses in Hubei.