Disney English pulls the plug on offline classes

2020-06-22

Disney English, the immersive training business for children of the Walt Disney Company, has decided not to reopen its operations at its 26 learning centers and to cease offering offline classes in the country as there's increasing preference for online education amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Over the past few years, we have noticed a shift in consumer preferences toward online learning experiences," Mahesh Samat, executive vice-president, Disney Consumer Products Commercialization, for the Asia-Pacific of the Walt Disney Company. "This trend has been accelerated by the global pandemic as families are hesitant to resume in-person supplemental learning classes.

He said after careful consideration, the company has made the difficult decision to not reopen the centers.

Disney English language learning program was first introduced in China in 2008 and later saw more than 100,000 learners. The centers have remained closed since January this year.

Samat said the company is ensuring that each family of a Disney English learner is refunded accordingly, and they are taking care of each and every one of the affected teaching employees.

From June 26 to July 21, the center will offer refund services and other related matters. All free online classes, launched since March 19 for its learners, end on Monday, according to the Walt Disney Company.

