Over 600 artists from 50 nations take part in 24-hour virtual concert

The 24-hour global virtual concert under the theme of "Music For Love" ended successfully on June 21. More than 600 musicians, performers and singers from over 50 counties took part in the concert.

The concert consisted of 12 movements, with each movement lasting two hours. Highlights included the Peking Opera's Ode to Pear Blossomperformed by Wenge Hu, the only successor of the meidan, a female role in Peking Opera; Leaves Flying in Autumncomposed and performed by the Grammy-winning pipa virtuoso Man Wu; Piano Sonata for the Left Handcomposed by Carl Reineck and performed by Gary Graffman, the teacher of the pianists Yuja Wang and Lang Lang; Overture of Die Meistersinger von Nürnbergcomposed by Richard Wagner, performed by the Florence Opera House of Italy, and conducted by Zubin Mehta; Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, the symphonic poem by Claude Debussy, performed by Russia Mariinsky Theatre and conducted by Valery Gergiev;Sergej Prokofjew Sinfonie Nr. 3 c-Moll op. 44, performed by German Radio Philharmonic Orchestra and conducted by Pietari Inkinen; Symphony No. 2by Mahler, performed by Orquesta Filarmonica de Gran Canaria and conducted by Karel Mark Chichon; Roman Carnival Overture, composed by Hector Berlioz, performed by Detroit Symphony Orchestra and conducted by Leonard Slatkin; Animal Carnival by Saint-Sa n, performed by 28 young musicians of New World Players from eight countries and regions for children all over the world.

A 24-hour global virtual concert under the theme of "Music For Love" was held on Sunday. Over 600 musicians, performers and singers from over 50 counties are participating in the concert. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Pianist Justus Frantz, violinist Noah Bendix-Balgley, professor and conductor Mark Gibson, French horn player and professor Xiaoming Han, conductor Xian Zhang, Gürzenich Kammerorchester K ln, Ukrainian National Symphony Orchestra, Wuhan Symphony Orchestra, Tianjin Symphony Orchestra, Shenzhen Symphony Orchestra, New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, Tibet Philharmonic Orchestra, Changchun Film Orchestra, Shanxi Symphony Orchestra, Suzhou Symphony Orchestra, and around 30 musicians who are the principal or assistant principal chair from the 28 leading symphony orchestras in the US such as the New York Philharmonic, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Los Angeles Philharmonic and San Diego Symphony Orchestra also took part in the concert.

Bringing the curtain down, the event director Long Wang said: "Music is the most beautiful and powerful language to bring people together in this unprecedented time. I would like to take this opportunity to say a big thanks to the artists for their amazing performance and support! Also I would like to thank my colleagues and the organizing partners for our great collaboration."