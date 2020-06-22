Most people think livestreaming should convey right values: survey

Over 94 percent of the respondents in a recent survey in China agreed that network anchors have the responsibility to convey the right values while livestreaming online, according to a China Youth Daily report.

Among the 2,007 respondents surveyed, more than 84 percent of them enjoy watching programs shot by online anchors, and 73.7 percent said they have encountered inappropriate words or acts by the anchors.

An employee of a Beijing-based enterprise told the newspaper she has unfollowed an anchor of online games due to his use of inappropriate language during live shows.

Over 60 percent of the respondents said they would block or unfollow anchors for similar reasons, and 46.6 percent said they would speak out against such problems.

Only 18.2 percent said they would do nothing in response.

The survey showed that more than 78 percent of Chinese think livestreaming platforms should step up efforts to regulate their content, and over 64 percent think the platforms should conduct better qualification checks of registered anchors.

Of the surveyed, 40.3 percent were born in the 1980s, 40.7 percent in the 1990s and 6.9 percent in the 2000s.