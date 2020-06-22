UK COVID-19 deaths rise to 42,632 as another 43 patients die

Another 43 COVID-19 patients have died in Britain as of Saturday afternoon, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 42,632, the British Department of Health and Social Care said Sunday.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

As of Sunday morning, 304,331 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 1,221, according to the department.

As of Sunday morning, there have been 7,890,145 tests of the novel coronavirus in the country, with 175,018 tests on Saturday, said the department.

Earlier Sunday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted he is "sticking like glue" to his plans for easing the coronavirus lockdown for the hospitality industry from July 4.

"The disease is increasingly under control...so, of course, as we make that progress it will be possible to open up more and you will be hearing more about what we want to do with not just non-essential retail but with the hospitality sector from 4 July," Johnson said in a Downing Street interview.