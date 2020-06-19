China releases guideline for summertime regular COVID-19 containment measures in low-risk areas

China's State Council's inter-agency task force has released a guideline for COVID-19 containment on a regular basis in low-risk areas during the summer months.

It lists regular protection requirements, including appropriate social distancing, ventilation, disinfection, proper use of air conditioners and improved public health awareness, according to a circular posted on the website of the National Health Commission along with the guideline.

Specific guidance is offered for key sites such as markets, hotels, restaurants, libraries, museums, parks and theaters, and for different types of organizations and people of various professions.