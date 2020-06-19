Japan completely lifts domestic travel restrictions

Japan on Friday completely lifted its request for people not to travel across prefectural lines, with the move met by a return of passengers to airports and train stations.

The nationwide state of emergency for the entire country was lifted late last month but the governed had requested that people continue to refrain from making unnecessary trips across prefectural borders.

Requests had been made in particular for people not to travel to and from Tokyo, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic here, and prefectures surrounding the capital including Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa Prefecture.

The request had also been made for people to refrain from traveling to or from Hokkaido, Japan's northernmost prefecture, amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

The government hopes that with the final easing of travel restrictions, local economies will benefit from increased patronage and the virus-battered tourism sector will get a much needed boost amid rising numbers of people choosing domestic spots for vacations.