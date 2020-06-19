LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

China's Hebei reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

1
2020-06-19 10:45:59Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: Battle Against Novel Coronavirus

North China's Hebei Province reported two new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

One of the newly confirmed patients worked in Beijing's currently closed Xinfadi wholesale farm produce market, which most of the recent domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were related to. The other worked in a restaurant in Fengtai District of Beijing, which administrates the market.

The new asymptomatic case is also related to Xinfadi.

By Thursday, 403 people who had close contact with confirmed cases were under medical observation in the province. There were also 10 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among which five were imported cases.

By Thursday, Hebei had registered a total of 330 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 imported cases. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.