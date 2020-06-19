China's Hebei reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

North China's Hebei Province reported two new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one new asymptomatic case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

One of the newly confirmed patients worked in Beijing's currently closed Xinfadi wholesale farm produce market, which most of the recent domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were related to. The other worked in a restaurant in Fengtai District of Beijing, which administrates the market.

The new asymptomatic case is also related to Xinfadi.

By Thursday, 403 people who had close contact with confirmed cases were under medical observation in the province. There were also 10 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among which five were imported cases.

By Thursday, Hebei had registered a total of 330 confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and 10 imported cases.