4 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

2020-06-19 09:34:46Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Four COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Thursday, the National Health Commission said Friday.

There were 293 patients still being treated, including 13 cases in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,398 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Thursday, the report said.

As of Thursday, a total of 83,325 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among which 4,634 had died of the disease.

