The Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region issued a statement Thursday, strongly condemning and firmly opposing the signing of a bill on Xinjiang by the United States.

The so-called "Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020" wantonly slandered and groundlessly criticized the human rights situation in Xinjiang as well as its counter-terrorism and deradicalization efforts, noted the statement.