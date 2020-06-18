LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Hundreds of int'l students to enter Australia in July under trial program

1
2020-06-18 16:01:51Xinhua Editor : Gu Liping ECNS App Download

More than 300 students from Asia will be allowed into Australia in July under a pilot program for international students.

Under the plan, approximately 350 students enrolled at Australian National University (ANU) and the University of Canberra (UC) will be flown into Canberra Airport on a specially chartered flight from a yet-to-be-determined hub in Asia.

The students will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day coronavirus quarantine period, after which they will be free to resume their studies face-to-face.

Paddy Nixon, the vice-chancellor of UC, said that the selection of students would be based on a "mix of the ability to return, willingness to return and access to the hub."

"The thing that drives this is a trial that hopefully sets up the whole of the sector to be able to move forward," he told Nine Entertainment newspapers.

The flight costs will be shared by the universities and students, and universities will fund quarantine accommodation and support.

The proposal has been given the green light by the Australian Capital Territory and federal governments.

"We are hopeful they will provide a good template and we will be reviewing them if, and when, the pilots take place," Education Minister Dan Tehan said.

"Australia is well-placed to welcome the return of our international students in a COVID safe way."

Universities in South Australia (SA) are working on a similar proposal for more than 800 international students. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CGTN | Globaltimes.cn | Chinaplus.cri.cn | Shine.cn | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China | newsgd.com
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2020 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.