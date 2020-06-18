S Korea reports 59 more COVID-19 cases, 12,257 in total

South Korea reported 59 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of 0:00 a.m. Thursday local time, raising the total number of infections to 12,257.

The daily caseload rose above 50 in six days. Of the new cases, eight were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 1,379.

Small cluster infections were still found linked to religious gatherings, nursing homes, indoor sports facilities, health product retailer and distribution centers.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 280. The total fatality rate stood at 2.28 percent.

A total of 26 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 10,800. The total recovery rate was 88.1 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.14 million people, among whom 1,111,741 tested negative for the virus and 21,714 are being checked.