Shanghai reports 2 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported two new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in locally transmitted cases on Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

Both of the two confirmed patients are Pakistani nationals, who departed from Pakistan on June 2 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the same day. They exhibited symptoms during isolated observation and were later tested positive for COVID-19.

The patients have been receiving treatment in designated hospitals. Close contacts with them on the flight had finished 14 days of quarantine.

As of Wednesday, Shanghai had reported a total of 356 confirmed imported cases and 341 locally transmitted cases.