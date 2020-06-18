Happiness among Americans dips to 5-decade low: study

In the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, the U.S. public's happiness is at a five-decade low despite most Americans being satisfied with their financial situation, according to a survey from the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago (UChicago).

Interviews for the first wave of the study were conducted between May 21-29, 2020, with adults aged 18 and over representing the 50 states and the District of Columbia. A total of 2,279 completed the survey.

The historical context reveals unique impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak on public sentiment. An all-time low in people, or 14 percent, said they are very happy, combined with an all-time high in people, or 80 percent, saying they are satisfied with their family's financial situation.

The contrasting findings suggest that people are comparing their happiness to their own psychological well-being before the pandemic while assessing their finances in relation to the millions of fellow Americans who have lost jobs, wages, or investments following the outbreak.

With many social distancing guidelines in place, about twice as many Americans, or 50 percent, report feeling isolated at least sometimes compared to two years ago (23 percent). In addition, people living in high-impact counties are more likely to say they are not happy than those living in less-impacted counties -- 32 percent versus 21 percent.

The study, posted on UChicago's website on Tuesday, also found that 42 percent of Americans believe that their children's standard of living when they are older will be better than their own standard of living, a sharp decline from 57 percent in 2018 and the lowest level of optimism for the next generation since first measured in 1994.

The percentage of Americans who feel they often lack companionship has risen from 10 percent in 2018 to 18 percent in May 2020.

Eighteen percent of Americans currently report that they often feel anxious, depressed, or irritable. The percentage was 13 percent two years ago.