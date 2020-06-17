Beijing suspends sports events, closes gyms due to COVID-19 spread

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports issued an urgent notice on Wednesday, suspending sports events as well as closing certain gyms as the capital city of China upgraded its emergency response to COVID-19 from level III to II.

According to the notice, all kinds of sports events will be suspended. Underground swimming pools and gyms will have to be closed. Basketball, volleyball, football and other group sports are forbidden.

Other open sports facilities are required to strictly follow the relevant requirements of the guidelines.