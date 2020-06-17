COVID-19 deaths cross 10,000 mark in India, total cases surpass 350,000

Total COVID-19 deaths crossed 10,000-mark in India on Wednesday, reaching 11,903, as total cases surpassed the 350,000-mark, said the latest data released by the federal health ministry Wednesday morning.

The data said that 2,003 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 10,974 positive cases, were reported during the past 24 hours across the country, taking the number of deaths to 11,903 and total cases to 354,065.

This is the biggest single day spike both in terms of COVID-19 deaths and total cases so far. On Tuesday 380 new deaths and 10,667 new positive cases were reported during previous 24 hours.

"As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Wednesday, 11,903 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country," reads information released by the ministry.

On Tuesday morning the number of COVID-19 cases in the country was 343,091, and the death toll 9,900.

According to ministry officials, so far 186,935 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

"The number of active cases in the country right now is 155,227," reads the information.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been interacting with chief ministers of all states via video conference since Tuesday to chalk out the strategy to help the country to come out of the coronavirus lockdown.