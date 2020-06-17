Ex-Brazil midfielder Jean recovers from coronavirus

Former Brazil international midfielder Jean has resumed training with Cruzeiro after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

Jean trained separately from the rest of his teammates on Tuesday in his first session since being forced to self-isolate two weeks ago.

"I took all of the precautions that the club doctors gave us and followed all of the guidelines. Thankfully everything went well and it makes me very happy to be able to come back and train," Jean told reporters.

The 33-year-old was asymptomatic but said it would take time to regain full fitness because of the confinement.

"I'm feeling well. I'll be training apart from the main group for a while to readapt, but the idea is to join the others as soon as possible," he added.

Jean, who has been capped six times for Brazil's national team, joined Cruzeiro in January after ending a four-year spell with Palmeiras. Enditem