Chinese medical expert team visits refugee camp in Palestine

Chinese medical expert team on Monday visited a refugee camp and a COVID-19 testing center in the West Bank city of Ramallah in Palestine.

At the Amari Refugee Camp, the team visited a health center run by the United Nations Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), where health workers at the center briefed the team on their anti-coronavirus measures.

The Chinese experts also met with the Public Committee of Amari Refugee Camp, which is a social organization in charge of the public affairs of the camp, in coordination with the UNRWA.

During the meeting, health workers and officials of the Palestinian health ministry said the refugee camp's health situation is facing challenges due to the increasing demand for health services amidst the pandemic and the poor conditions in the camp.

After the refugee camp visit, the Chinese medical experts also visited the Primary Healthcare Center in Ramallah district, which serves as a COVID-19 testing center for the entire district.

On Monday, Palestine announced that 10 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the West Bank, bringing the total cases to 686.

The Chinese medical team, which arrived in Palestine on June 10, was put together by China's National Health Commission with the members selected by the Chongqing Municipal Health Commission.

They are scheduled to hold a series of meetings with Palestinian counterparts until June 17.

Prior to this visit, China had sent medical supplies to Palestine and organized several meetings between Palestinian and Chinese medical experts via video conferences.