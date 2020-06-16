Seven COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Monday, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

There were 210 patients still being treated, including five in severe condition, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 78,377 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Monday, the report said.

As of Monday, a total of 83,221 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, and 4,634 people had died of the disease.