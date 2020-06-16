COVID-19 causes much more hospitalizations, deaths for patients with underlying conditions: CDC

Healthcare workers carry a patient to an ambulance outside Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital during the coronavirus pandemic in New York, the United States, April 8, 2020. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

COVID-19 has led to much more hospitalizations and deaths among those with reported underlying health conditions, according to a new report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday.

The report analyzed demographic characteristics, underlying health conditions, symptoms, and outcomes among 1,320,488 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases individually reported to CDC from Jan. 22 to May 30.

According to the report, hospitalizations were six times higher and deaths 12 times higher among those with reported underlying conditions compared with those with none reported.

Among COVID-19 cases, the most common underlying health conditions were cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and chronic lung disease, according to the CDC.

The findings suggest surveillance at all levels of government, and its continued modernization, is critical for monitoring COVID-19 trends and identifying groups at risk for infection and severe outcomes.

It highlights the continued need for community mitigation strategies, especially for vulnerable populations, to slow COVID-19 transmission, said the CDC.