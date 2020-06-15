Xi says China ready to strengthen anti-pandemic cooperation with Laos

China is ready to strengthen cooperation with Laos in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic, said General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

In a verbal message sent to Bounnhang Vorachith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and president of Laos, Xi said he believes that with joint efforts of China and Laos as well as the international community, a final victory will surely be achieved in the battle against the pandemic.

Expressing his pleasure to receive a warm and friendly letter from Bounnhang, Xi said he is deeply gratified to know that China's assistance has played a positive role in Laos' fight against the coronavirus disease.

On behalf of the CPC and the Chinese government and people, Xi extended sincere congratulations to the Lao side on the initial victory the neighboring country has achieved in COVID-19 prevention and control under the strong leadership of the LPRP Central Committee headed by Bounnhang.

Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of relations between the two parties and countries, and stands ready to work with Bounnhang to push for sound implementation of the important consensuses the two sides have reached, and steadily carry forward the building of the China-Laos community with a shared future, so as to create more benefits for the two countries and their people.