Southwest China nature reserve strengthens monitoring of snow leopards

The Sichuan Wolong National Nature Reserve Administration said it has installed a total of 120 infrared cameras to strengthen the monitoring of snow leopards, a species under top-level protection in China.

The cameras achieved full coverage of the habitat and potential habitat of the creature, with an area of 1,200 square km, according to the administration.

In May, the nature reserve dispatched 10 teams to collect data and conducted research on snow leopard habitats, finding the snow leopard population there had remained stable. During the period, they also increased the number of infrared cameras in the area from more than 90 to 120.

The cameras in the nature reserve have been playing an important role in studying the species. Over 29,000 images of various wild animals have been obtained from the cameras over the past more than 10 years.