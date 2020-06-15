LINE

China's property investment down 0.3 pct in first five months

2020-06-15

China's investment in property development edged down 0.3 percent year on year in the first five months of the year, narrowing from the 3.3-percent decline during the January-April period, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday. 

